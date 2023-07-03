General Motors (GM) Boosts EV Battery Safety With ALGOLiON Buyout

General Motors GM recently made a strategic move to enhance its electric vehicle (EV) technology. The company announced the acquisition of ALGOLiON, an Israel-based software startup, which specializes in detecting potential hazards in battery cells. This comes at a crucial time when automakers globally are investing billions in the production of EVs, and are in a race to develop cost-effective and efficient batteries that can power these vehicles for longer durations.

ALGOLiON, founded in 2014 by Niles Fleischer and Alex Nimberger, has developed state-of-the-art battery analytics and prediction software that is expected to significantly improve GM's EV performance. The software uses data streams from EV battery management systems to identify anomalies in cell performance and provide early detection of battery hazards, including "thermal runaway propagation events," which is a rapid increase in temperature that can lead to fires in EVs.

The acquisition of ALGOLiON is a crucial step for GM in improving its battery standards, a move urged by safety authorities following several incidents of vehicles catching fire due to defective battery modules. GM experienced the firsthand impact of such hazards, having issued two recalls for thousands of Chevrolet Bolt EVs due to battery fire risks. The recall and subsequent halting of production at its Orion assembly plant in Michigan caused a significant drag on GM's earnings and reputation.

With ALGOLiON's software, GM hopes to spot even tiny changes that could affect battery health weeks earlier than other methods. This capability will provide a valuable tool for the company to mitigate battery-related risks and protect its reputation in the increasingly competitive EV market.

The team of ALGOLiON, including its founders, will join GM's Technical Center in Herzliya, Israel, where more than 850 employees are already working on technological advancements. This acquisition was led by GM's newly formed Technology Acceleration and Commercialization organization, whose aim is not only to seek potential acquisition targets but also to explore investment opportunities and partnerships that can further strengthen GM's position in battery development.

GM's acquisition of ALGOLiON signifies a clear strategic shift toward ensuring safety and efficiency in EV battery technology. As the EV market continues to grow, GM's investment in advanced battery software could prove to be a significant competitive advantage. The move also reflects GM's commitment to investing in advanced technologies and partnerships to stay at the forefront of the evolving automotive industry.

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

