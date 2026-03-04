General Motors (GM) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

General Motors (GM) closed at $78.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.72% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.78%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the an automotive manufacturer had lost 9.85% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 5.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.33%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of General Motors in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 28, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.66, indicating a 4.32% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $43.67 billion, indicating a 0.8% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $12.23 per share and a revenue of $185.18 billion, indicating changes of +15.38% and +0.09%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.23% upward. General Motors presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, General Motors is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.32. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.98, which means General Motors is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that GM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.02 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

