US Markets
GM

General Motors fourth-quarter U.S. auto sales drop 43%

Contributor
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

General Motors Co reported a second straight drop in quarterly U.S. auto sales on Tuesday, as semiconductor shortages and supply chain snarls hit production amid high pent-up demand in the country.

Jan 4 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N reported a second straight drop in quarterly U.S. auto sales on Tuesday, as semiconductor shortages and supply chain snarls hit production amid high pent-up demand in the country.

The U.S. automaker said fourth-quarter sales fell 43% to 440,745 vehicles, compared with 771,323 vehicles a year earlier.

General Motors said 2021 sales were at 2,218,228 vehicles, below Toyota Motor Corp's 7203.T annual sales of 2,332,262 vehicles.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular