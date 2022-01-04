General Motors fourth-quarter U.S. auto sales drop 43%

Jan 4 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N reported a second straight drop in quarterly U.S. auto sales on Tuesday, as semiconductor shortages and supply chain snarls hit production amid high pent-up demand in the country.

The U.S. automaker said fourth-quarter sales fell 43% to 440,745 vehicles, compared with 771,323 vehicles a year earlier.

General Motors said 2021 sales were at 2,218,228 vehicles, below Toyota Motor Corp's 7203.T annual sales of 2,332,262 vehicles.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

