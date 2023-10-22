General Motors Faces Its Biggest Crisis in 15 Years

UAW members are striking and General Motors' (NYSE: GM) electric vehicle plans seem to be changing. This has put the automaker in an uncertain position in an economy that could be slowing.

In this video, Travis Hoium covers the questions and the opportunities for GM. This is still a profitable company with enough inventory to get through a strike, but there are lots of questions to be answered as soon as its earnings are reported this week.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 18, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 20, 2023.

Travis Hoium has positions in General Motors. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

