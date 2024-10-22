General Motors expects to end ASR at end of October

Expects to retire additional 25M of shares in Q4. Says shareholder/board meetings planned for Q4 to focus on restructuring actions to make business profitable and sustainable.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on GM:
- GM Earnings: General Motors Gains on Robust Q3 Results & Raised Forecast
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, October 22, 2024
- General Motors narrows FY24 adjusted EPS view to $10.00-$10.50 from $9.50-$10.50
- General Motors reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.96, consensus $2.43
- EU new car registrations down 6.1% in September
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.