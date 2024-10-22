General Motors expects to end ASR at end of October

Expects to retire additional 25M of shares in Q4. Says shareholder/board meetings planned for Q4 to focus on restructuring actions to make business profitable and sustainable.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.