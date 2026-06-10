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General Motors Expands Battery And Energy Storage Strategy Amid Rising Power Demand

June 10, 2026 — 05:31 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - General Motors Company (GM) is ramping up its battery and energy storage plans to tap into the increasing demand for electricity, particularly fueled by artificial intelligence and the rise of data centers.

The company revealed its intention to improve vehicle-to-grid technology for electric vehicle owners and is also teaming up with Peak Energy to develop next-gen sodium-ion batteries.

According to Kurt Kelty, GM's Vice President of Battery and Sustainability, sodium-ion batteries could really cut down on costs and simplify large-scale energy storage, mainly because they might not need active cooling systems.

He believes this tech can perform better over a wider range of temperatures and last longer than the current battery options we have. GM expects to have sodium-ion battery cells ready for customer use after 2028.

On top of that, GM is still working to repurpose EV batteries for energy storage systems, collaborating with Redwood Materials and its battery joint venture with LG Energy Solution. They're producing more affordable lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries while seeing sodium-ion tech as a long-term fix for grid-level storage.

Moreover, GM is expanding its vehicle-to-grid services, allowing EVs to send electricity back to homes or utility grids when demand is high, which could help customers save on energy bills.

They're partnering with utility providers in California and Michigan and have introduced an Energy Pass program to make public charging easier, which will even include access to Tesla Superchargers.

Additionally, starting with the 2027 model year, all GM electric vehicles will feature the North American Charging Standard port.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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