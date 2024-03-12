General Motors' executive vice president for software and services Mike Abbott to step down

Adds background in paragraph 4, Abbott's comment in paragraph 5

March 12 (Reuters) - General Motors GM.N said on Tuesday that Mike Abbott, executive vice president of software and services, will step down due to health reasons.

Abbott, a former Apple executive, was brought in last year to spearhead GM's software development efforts amid an investment rampup from the automaker in electric vehicles and subscription based services.

He was tasked with bringing together three software functions within the company.

Abbott's departure comes amid recent software quality issues at GM, including delivery halts of Chevrolet Blazer EV, temporarily paused sales of its 2024 model year Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon mid-size trucks.

"I've been facing some serious health issues involving my heart that have not improved. I need to prioritize my recovery," Mike Abbott wrote in a LinkedIn post

Baris Cetinok, currently the vice president of product in software and services, will take over as interim head of the department.

