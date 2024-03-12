News & Insights

US Markets
GM

General Motors' executive vice president for software and services Mike Abbott to step down

Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

March 12, 2024 — 05:12 pm EDT

Written by Pratyush Thakur for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraph 4, Abbott's comment in paragraph 5

March 12 (Reuters) - General Motors GM.N said on Tuesday that Mike Abbott, executive vice president of software and services, will step down due to health reasons.

Abbott, a former Apple executive, was brought in last year to spearhead GM's software development efforts amid an investment rampup from the automaker in electric vehicles and subscription based services.

He was tasked with bringing together three software functions within the company.

Abbott's departure comes amid recent software quality issues at GM, including delivery halts of Chevrolet Blazer EV, temporarily paused sales of its 2024 model year Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon mid-size trucks.

"I've been facing some serious health issues involving my heart that have not improved. I need to prioritize my recovery," Mike Abbott wrote in a LinkedIn post

Baris Cetinok, currently the vice president of product in software and services, will take over as interim head of the department.

(Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((pratyush.thakur@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.