General Motors, EVgo & Pilot Deploy 130 Stations in 25 States

General Motors Company GM, EVgo, Inc. EVGO and Pilot Company have achieved a key milestone in their partnership by deploying 130 fast-charging stations across more than 25 states. Just in time for the summer travel season, these EV charging stations span 1-75 between Michigan to Georgia and regional corridors like Minneapolis to Milwaukee, Detroit to Cleveland, San Antonio to Houston and Dallas to Nashville.



This progress traces back to July 2022, when GM Energy, GM’s charging solutions division, partnered with Pilot Company to develop a nationwide DC fast-charging network branded with the “Pilot Flying J” and GM logos. EVgo, GM’s charging partner, is supplying the chargers through a deal with Delta Electronics, announced shortly after GM and Pilot collaborated.



Despite limited updates since then, GM recently confirmed that the partnership has successfully expanded the EV fast-charging network across more than 25 states. A joint statement from GM Energy, Pilot and EVgo revealed that more than 130 Pilot and Flying J locations now feature EV chargers, particularly along high-traffic highways and interstate routes.



Although this progress is significant, GM Energy and its partners are less than halfway to their goal of installing up to 2,000 charging stalls at 500 Pilot and Flying J locations. EVgo is responsible for powering and maintaining the chargers, while GM contributes its EV battery technology as part of its $750 million investment in charging infrastructure. These fast chargers offer 350 kW charging speeds and Plug and Charge compatibility for supported vehicles, including GM models.



So far, customers have responded positively to the network, giving high ratings on the PlugShare app and praising the fast charge times and convenient amenities at Pilot and Flying J stations, such as lounges, grab-and-go food and free WiFi. To keep up with the growing demand for EVs, GM, Pilot and EVgo plan to continue expanding the network, further connecting highways and travel routes across the United States.

