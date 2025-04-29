GENERAL MOTORS Earnings Results: $GM Reports Quarterly Earnings

GENERAL MOTORS ($GM) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $2.78 per share, missing estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $44,020,000,000, missing estimates of $44,326,923,718 by $-306,923,718.
GENERAL MOTORS Insider Trading Activity
GENERAL MOTORS insiders have traded $GM stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CRAIG B. GLIDDEN (Executive Vice President & GC) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 383,142 shares for an estimated $21,696,752.
- MARY T BARRA (Chair & CEO) sold 206,824 shares for an estimated $11,913,062
- MARK L REUSS (President) sold 122,283 shares for an estimated $6,745,130
- ALFRED F JR KELLY purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $607,920
- RORY HARVEY (Executive Vice President) sold 8,919 shares for an estimated $535,229
GENERAL MOTORS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 564 institutional investors add shares of GENERAL MOTORS stock to their portfolio, and 647 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 22,218,452 shares (-46.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,183,576,938
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 8,347,526 shares (-27.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $444,672,710
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 7,196,697 shares (-71.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $383,368,049
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 6,366,002 shares (-36.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $339,116,926
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 6,009,772 shares (-5.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $320,140,554
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 5,419,215 shares (-70.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $288,681,583
- FMR LLC removed 4,217,131 shares (-21.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $224,646,568
GENERAL MOTORS Government Contracts
We have seen $406,438,867 of award payments to $GM over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- NEXT GENERATION LIMOUSINES (NGL4).: $14,812,225
- 4X2 VAN WAGON, FULL SIZE, 12 PASSENGER: $1,001,190
- 4X2 VAN WAGON, FULL SIZE, 15 PASSENGER: $702,800
- 4X2 VAN WAGON, FULL SIZE, 15 PASSENGER: $662,100
- 4X2 VAN WAGON, FULL SIZE, 15 PASSENGER: $631,162
GENERAL MOTORS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.
GENERAL MOTORS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GM in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Negative" rating on 04/15/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/07/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/03/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/13/2024
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 12/04/2024
