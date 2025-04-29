GENERAL MOTORS Earnings Results: $GM Reports Quarterly Earnings

GENERAL MOTORS ($GM) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $2.78 per share, missing estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $44,020,000,000, missing estimates of $44,326,923,718 by $-306,923,718.

GENERAL MOTORS Insider Trading Activity

GENERAL MOTORS Insider Trading Activity

GENERAL MOTORS insiders have traded $GM stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG B. GLIDDEN (Executive Vice President & GC) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 383,142 shares for an estimated $21,696,752 .

. MARY T BARRA (Chair & CEO) sold 206,824 shares for an estimated $11,913,062

MARK L REUSS (President) sold 122,283 shares for an estimated $6,745,130

ALFRED F JR KELLY purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $607,920

RORY HARVEY (Executive Vice President) sold 8,919 shares for an estimated $535,229

GENERAL MOTORS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 564 institutional investors add shares of GENERAL MOTORS stock to their portfolio, and 647 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GENERAL MOTORS Government Contracts

We have seen $406,438,867 of award payments to $GM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

GENERAL MOTORS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 02/26.

GENERAL MOTORS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GM in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Negative" rating on 04/15/2025

Bernstein issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/07/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/03/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/13/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 12/04/2024

