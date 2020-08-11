General Motors' Dhivya Suryadevara steps down as CFO

Aug 11 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N said on Tuesday Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara was stepping down to pursue an opportunity outside the company after two years in the role.

The No.1 U.S. automaker named John Stapleton, currently CFO of North American operations, as acting global finance chief, effective Aug. 15.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Rachit.Vats@tr.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822828; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.