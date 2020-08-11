US Markets
GM

General Motors' Dhivya Suryadevara steps down as CFO

Contributor
Rachit Vats Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

Aug 11 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N said on Tuesday Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara was stepping down to pursue an opportunity outside the company after two years in the role.

The No.1 U.S. automaker named John Stapleton, currently CFO of North American operations, as acting global finance chief, effective Aug. 15.

