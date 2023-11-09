News & Insights

General Motors Company Shares Near 52-Week Low - Market Mover

November 09, 2023

General Motors Company (GM) shares closed today at 0.8% above its 52 week low of $26.63, giving the company a market cap of $36B. The stock is currently down 20.2% year-to-date, down 29.3% over the past 12 months, and down 19.4% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.7%.

Trading Activity

  • Trading volume this week was 15.2% lower than the 20-day average.
  • Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.

Technical Indicators

  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.
  • MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
  • The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

  • The company's share price is the same as the S&P 500 Index , lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
  • The company's share price is the same as the Dow Jones Industrial Average , lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
  • The company share price is the same as the performance of its peers in the Consumer Discretionary industry sector , lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

  • The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by -170.7%
  • The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by -267.7%
  • The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is -82.5% lower than the average peer.


