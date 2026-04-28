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General Motors Company Reports Decline In Q1 Bottom Line

April 28, 2026 — 06:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - General Motors Company (GM) reported earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.614 billion, or $2.82 per share. This compares with $3.361 billion, or $3.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.430 billion or $3.70 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.9% to $43.624 billion from $44.020 billion last year.

General Motors Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.614 Bln. vs. $3.361 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.82 vs. $3.35 last year. -Revenue: $43.624 Bln vs. $44.020 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 11.50 To $ 13.50

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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