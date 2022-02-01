General Motors Company Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - General Motors Company (GM) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.74 billion, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $2.85 billion, or $1.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of $1.99 billion or $1.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.5% to $33.58 billion from $37.52 billion last year.

General Motors Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.74 Bln. vs. $2.85 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.16 vs. $1.93 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.19 -Revenue (Q4): $33.58 Bln vs. $37.52 Bln last year.

