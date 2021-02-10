General Motors Company Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for General Motors Company (GM):

-Earnings: $2.80 billion in Q4 vs. -$0.23 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.93 in Q4 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.81 billion or $1.93 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.64 per share -Revenue: $37.5 billion in Q4 vs. $30.8 billion in the same period last year.

