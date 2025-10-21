Markets
General Motors Company Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

October 21, 2025 — 06:45 am EDT

(RTTNews) - General Motors Company (GM) announced a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.297 billion, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $3.029 billion, or $2.68 per share, last year.

Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.694 billion or $2.80 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.3% to $48.591 billion from $48.757 billion last year.

General Motors Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.297 Bln. vs. $3.029 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.35 vs. $2.68 last year. -Revenue: $48.591 Bln vs. $48.757 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.75 - $10.50

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

