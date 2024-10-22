News & Insights

Markets
GM

General Motors Company Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

October 22, 2024 — 06:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - General Motors Company (GM) revealed earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $3.029 billion, or $2.68 per share. This compares with $3.038 billion, or $2.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.350 billion or $2.96 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $48.757 billion from $44.131 billion last year.

General Motors Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $3.029 Bln. vs. $3.038 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.68 vs. $2.20 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $48.757 Bln vs. $44.131 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.00 - $10.50 Full year revenue guidance: $10.4 - $11.1 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.