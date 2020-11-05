General Motors Company Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - General Motors Company (GM) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $4.01 billion, or $2.78 per share. This compares with $2.31 billion, or $1.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of $4.07 billion or $2.83 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.0% to $35.48 billion from $35.47 billion last year.

General Motors Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $4.07 Bln. vs. $2.49 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.83 vs. $1.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q3): $35.48 Bln vs. $35.47 Bln last year.

