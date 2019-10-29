General Motors Company Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - General Motors Company (GM) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.31 billion, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $2.50 billion, or $1.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.49 billion or $1.72 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $35.47 billion from $35.79 billion last year.

General Motors Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $2.49 Bln. vs. $2.68 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.72 vs. $1.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q3): $35.47 Bln vs. $35.79 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.50 to $4.80

