General Motors Company Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - General Motors Company (GM) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.92 billion, or $2.55 per share. This compares with $2.54 billion, or $1.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.51 billion or $3.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $47.97 billion from $44.75 billion last year.

General Motors Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $2.92 Bln. vs. $2.54 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.55 vs. $1.83 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $47.97 Bln vs. $44.75 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.50 - $10.50 Full year revenue guidance: $10.0 - $11.4 Bln

