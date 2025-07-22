General Motors Company Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - General Motors Company (GM) announced a profit for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.895 billion, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $2.933 billion, or $2.55 per share, last year.

Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.464 billion or $2.53 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.8% to $47.122 billion from $47.969 billion last year.

General Motors Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.895 Bln. vs. $2.933 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.91 vs. $2.55 last year. -Revenue: $47.122 Bln vs. $47.969 Bln last year.

