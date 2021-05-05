General Motors Company Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - General Motors Company (GM) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $2.98 billion, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $0.25 billion, or $0.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.29 billion or $2.25 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $32.47 billion from $32.71 billion last year.

General Motors Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $3.29 Bln. vs. $0.90 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.25 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q1): $32.47 Bln vs. $32.71 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.50 and $5.25

