General Motors Company Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

As you might know, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) recently reported its annual numbers. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$122b were in line with what the analysts predicted, General Motors surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$4.33 per share, a notable 12% above expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:GM Earnings and Revenue Growth February 13th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from General Motors' twelve analysts is for revenues of US$140.2b in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 14% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 28% to US$5.56. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$137.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.90 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The consensus price target held steady at US$64.29, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values General Motors at US$80.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$50.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await General Motors shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the General Motors' past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that General Motors' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 14%, well above its historical decline of 3.5% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 23% per year. So although General Motors' revenue growth is expected to improve, it is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that General Motors' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for General Motors going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for General Motors (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

