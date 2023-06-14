General Motors Company (GM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

General Motors Company (GM) closed at $37.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.77% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 19.37% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 26.58% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 6.1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from General Motors Company as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, General Motors Company is projected to report earnings of $1.64 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 43.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $41.7 billion, up 16.62% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.84 per share and revenue of $163.85 billion, which would represent changes of -9.88% and +4.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% higher. General Motors Company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, General Motors Company currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.

Meanwhile, GM's PEG ratio is currently 0.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.3 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.