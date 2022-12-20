General Motors Company (GM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

General Motors Company (GM) closed the most recent trading day at $35.20, moving -0.62% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.38% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 10.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.6% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Motors Company as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, General Motors Company is projected to report earnings of $1.64 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.48%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $41.54 billion, up 23.7% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.05 per share and revenue of $154.76 billion, which would represent changes of -0.28% and +21.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. General Motors Company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, General Motors Company currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.15, so we one might conclude that General Motors Company is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, GM's PEG ratio is currently 0.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.