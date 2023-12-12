General Motors Company (GM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with General Motors Company (GM) standing at $33.42, reflecting a -0.48% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.46% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.48%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 24.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 8.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.85%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of General Motors Company in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect General Motors Company to post earnings of $1.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 50%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $39.69 billion, down 7.94% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.48 per share and revenue of $168.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.45% and +7.57%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for General Motors Company. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 5.31% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. General Motors Company is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, General Motors Company currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.49. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.94.

It is also worth noting that GM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, placing it within the bottom 42% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.