General Motors Company (GM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

General Motors Company (GM) closed at $32.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -1% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 2.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.73%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from General Motors Company as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.90, down 15.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $43.38 billion, up 3.55% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.60 per share and revenue of $171.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.13% and +9.25%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.3% higher. General Motors Company is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note General Motors Company's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.34. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.16.

Investors should also note that GM has a PEG ratio of 0.44 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

