General Motors Company (GM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw General Motors Company (GM) ending at $35.32, denoting a -0.54% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 1.42% in the past month, leading the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7.68% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of General Motors Company in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 30, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.09, signifying a 48.58% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $39.67 billion, down 7.98% from the prior-year quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for General Motors Company. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.62% increase. Right now, General Motors Company possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, General Motors Company is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.59. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.75.

Also, we should mention that GM has a PEG ratio of 0.59. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

