General Motors Company (GM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

General Motors Company (GM) closed at $38.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.97% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.43% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 11.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Motors Company as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect General Motors Company to post earnings of $1.57 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 30.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $37.92 billion, up 16.79% from the year-ago period.

GM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.70 per share and revenue of $154.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.23% and +21.68%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.32% lower. General Motors Company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, General Motors Company currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.9. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.2.

Also, we should mention that GM has a PEG ratio of 0.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

