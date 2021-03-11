General Motors Company (GM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, General Motors Company (GM) closed at $56.33, marking a -0.88% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.04%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.55% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 10.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.15% in that time.

GM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, GM is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 56.45%.

GM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.09 per share and revenue of $135.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.88% and +10.67%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.99% lower within the past month. GM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, GM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.16. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.95.

We can also see that GM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.13. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



General Motors Company (GM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.