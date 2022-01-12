General Motors Company (GM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

General Motors Company (GM) closed at $61.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.7% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 2.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.12%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from General Motors Company as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 1, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.02, down 47.15% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $29.35 billion, down 21.78% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.86% higher within the past month. General Motors Company currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, General Motors Company is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.13, so we one might conclude that General Motors Company is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that GM has a PEG ratio of 0.93 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

