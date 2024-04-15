General Motors Company (GM) Stock Moves -0.91%: What You Should Know

General Motors Company (GM) closed the most recent trading day at $42.69, moving -0.91% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.2% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.79%.

The company's stock has climbed by 5.87% in the past month, exceeding the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85%.

The upcoming earnings release of General Motors Company will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 23, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.06, reflecting a 6.79% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $40.61 billion, reflecting a 1.56% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.08 per share and revenue of $174.98 billion, which would represent changes of +18.23% and +1.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.84% higher. Right now, General Motors Company possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that General Motors Company has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.75 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.48 for its industry.

We can also see that GM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.53. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, placing it within the top 42% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.