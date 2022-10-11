General Motors Company (GM) Stock Moves -0.62%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, General Motors Company (GM) closed at $32.09, marking a -0.62% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 23.21% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 20.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.07% in that time.

General Motors Company will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 25, 2022. In that report, analysts expect General Motors Company to post earnings of $1.91 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.66%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $42.31 billion, up 58.01% from the prior-year quarter.

GM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.71 per share and revenue of $154.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.09% and +21.26%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.21% lower. General Motors Company currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note General Motors Company's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.05, so we one might conclude that General Motors Company is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, GM's PEG ratio is currently 0.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.75 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



