General Motors Company (GM) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, General Motors Company (GM) closed at $36.44, marking a -0.46% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 2.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.82%.

General Motors Company will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 31, 2023. In that report, analysts expect General Motors Company to post earnings of $1.64 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.48%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $41.54 billion, up 23.7% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.04% lower within the past month. General Motors Company is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that General Motors Company has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.28 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.92.

Also, we should mention that GM has a PEG ratio of 0.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.