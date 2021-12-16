General Motors Company (GM) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know

General Motors Company (GM) closed the most recent trading day at $58.39, moving -0.38% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.87%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 9.29% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 5.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.7% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from General Motors Company as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, General Motors Company is projected to report earnings of $0.95 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 50.78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $29.35 billion, down 21.78% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.61 per share and revenue of $126.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +34.9% and +2.96%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.27% higher. General Motors Company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, General Motors Company currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.99, so we one might conclude that General Motors Company is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that GM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.9. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

