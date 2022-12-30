General Motors Company (GM) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, General Motors Company (GM) closed at $33.64, marking a -0.09% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 16.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 17.03%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.59%.

General Motors Company will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect General Motors Company to post earnings of $1.64 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $41.54 billion, up 23.7% from the prior-year quarter.

GM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.05 per share and revenue of $154.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.28% and +21.86%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. General Motors Company currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that General Motors Company has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.78 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.09.

It is also worth noting that GM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

