General Motors Company (GM) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

General Motors Company (GM) closed the most recent trading day at $43.55, moving +1.14% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.27%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 8.66% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of General Motors Company in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.02, showcasing an 8.6% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $40.61 billion, indicating a 1.56% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9 per share and a revenue of $174.98 billion, demonstrating changes of +17.19% and +1.83%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.01% increase. Right now, General Motors Company possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, General Motors Company is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.78. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.21 of its industry.

We can also see that GM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.93 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 62, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

