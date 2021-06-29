General Motors Company (GM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

General Motors Company (GM) closed at $58.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.32% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.13% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 7.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GM as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.01, up 302% from the prior-year quarter.

GM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.12 per share and revenue of $136.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.9% and +11.45%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.8% higher within the past month. GM is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, GM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.07, so we one might conclude that GM is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that GM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.25 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

