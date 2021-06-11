General Motors Company (GM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

General Motors Company (GM) closed the most recent trading day at $61.49, moving +0.24% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 12.34% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 4.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GM as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, GM is projected to report earnings of $0.66 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 232%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.41 per share and revenue of $135.54 billion, which would represent changes of +10.41% and +10.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.33% higher. GM is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GM has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.34 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.49.

It is also worth noting that GM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.37 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

