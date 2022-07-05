General Motors Company (GM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

General Motors Company (GM) closed at $32.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.56% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.49%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 14.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 6.2%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.79%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from General Motors Company as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect General Motors Company to post earnings of $1.61 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.27%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $38.1 billion, up 11.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.89 per share and revenue of $153.53 billion, which would represent changes of -2.55% and +20.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. General Motors Company is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that General Motors Company has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.67 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.8.

Investors should also note that GM has a PEG ratio of 0.47 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.