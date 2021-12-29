General Motors Company (GM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

General Motors Company (GM) closed the most recent trading day at $57.23, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 1.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.32%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from General Motors Company as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect General Motors Company to post earnings of $0.95 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 50.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.35 billion, down 21.78% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.61 per share and revenue of $126.11 billion, which would represent changes of +34.9% and +2.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.27% higher within the past month. General Motors Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, General Motors Company is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.06, which means General Motors Company is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that GM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

