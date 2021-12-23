General Motors Company (GM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

General Motors Company (GM) closed at $56.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.48% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.82% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 10.72% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Motors Company as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.95, down 50.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.35 billion, down 21.78% from the prior-year quarter.

GM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.61 per share and revenue of $126.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +34.9% and +2.96%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.27% higher within the past month. General Motors Company is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, General Motors Company is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.47, so we one might conclude that General Motors Company is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that GM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.