General Motors Company (GM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

General Motors Company (GM) closed at $34.61 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.82% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 20.07% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 12.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.94% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from General Motors Company as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect General Motors Company to post earnings of $1.53 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 26.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $38.54 billion, up 7.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.21 per share and revenue of $161.69 billion, which would represent changes of -18.18% and +3.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.66% higher within the past month. General Motors Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, General Motors Company currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.57, which means General Motors Company is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, GM's PEG ratio is currently 0.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

