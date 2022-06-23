General Motors Company (GM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

General Motors Company (GM) closed at $32.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 3.29%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.49%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Motors Company as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, General Motors Company is projected to report earnings of $1.61 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.27%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $38.1 billion, up 11.5% from the year-ago period.

GM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.89 per share and revenue of $153.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.55% and +20.88%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. General Motors Company is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, General Motors Company is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.89, which means General Motors Company is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that GM has a PEG ratio of 0.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.01 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.