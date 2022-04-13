General Motors Company (GM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, General Motors Company (GM) closed at $40.22, marking a +0.45% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 12.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.63% in that time.

General Motors Company will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2022. On that day, General Motors Company is projected to report earnings of $1.57 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $36.34 billion, up 11.9% from the year-ago period.

GM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.70 per share and revenue of $154.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.23% and +21.68%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.32% lower. General Motors Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, General Motors Company currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.27, so we one might conclude that General Motors Company is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that GM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

