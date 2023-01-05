General Motors Company (GM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

General Motors Company (GM) closed the most recent trading day at $35, moving +0.89% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.17% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 22.81%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.25%.

General Motors Company will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 31, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.64, up 21.48% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $41.54 billion, up 23.7% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower within the past month. General Motors Company is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that General Motors Company has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.64 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.54.

Meanwhile, GM's PEG ratio is currently 0.57. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.05 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

