General Motors Company (GM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

General Motors Company (GM) closed at $53.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.93% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.88% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 4.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.56% in that time.

GM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GM to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 65.72%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $36.14 billion, up 1.85% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.16 per share and revenue of $136.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.71% and +11.51%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.69% lower. GM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GM has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.48 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.07.

It is also worth noting that GM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.14 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

