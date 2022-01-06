General Motors Company (GM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

General Motors Company (GM) closed at $62.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.21% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.22% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 4.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Motors Company as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 1, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.95, down 50.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $29.35 billion, down 21.78% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.71% higher. General Motors Company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, General Motors Company currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.14, so we one might conclude that General Motors Company is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that GM has a PEG ratio of 0.95 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

