General Motors Company (GM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

General Motors Company (GM) closed the most recent trading day at $33.28, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.42% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 3.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Motors Company as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, General Motors Company is projected to report earnings of $1.90 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 15.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $43.38 billion, up 3.55% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.60 per share and revenue of $171.23 billion, which would represent changes of +0.13% and +9.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. General Motors Company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, General Motors Company is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.37, so we one might conclude that General Motors Company is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that GM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

