General Motors Company (GM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

General Motors Company (GM) closed at $35.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.82% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.88%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 5.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.48%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from General Motors Company as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 25, 2023. On that day, General Motors Company is projected to report earnings of $1.53 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 26.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $38.54 billion, up 7.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.21 per share and revenue of $161.69 billion, which would represent changes of -18.18% and +3.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. General Motors Company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, General Motors Company is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.75. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.65.

Also, we should mention that GM has a PEG ratio of 0.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.47 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.