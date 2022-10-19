General Motors Company (GM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

General Motors Company (GM) closed the most recent trading day at $33.63, moving -1.81% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 12.31% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 18.96% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Motors Company as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 25, 2022. In that report, analysts expect General Motors Company to post earnings of $1.91 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.66%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $41.83 billion, up 56.22% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.71 per share and revenue of $154.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.09% and +21.26%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.21% lower within the past month. General Motors Company is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, General Motors Company currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.37, which means General Motors Company is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that GM has a PEG ratio of 0.52. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



General Motors Company (GM): Free Stock Analysis Report



